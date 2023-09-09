Kerschensteiner

KERNERSVILLE – Thomas Alan “Tom” Kerschensteiner, 76, passed away on September 9, 2023, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. Tom was born on July 19, 1947, in Corning, NY, the eldest of 6 children born to the late Alfred and Susan (Kapral) Kerschensteiner.

Tom was a 1965 graduate of East High School in Corning, NY. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Penn State University, later obtaining an MBA from Syracuse University, where he met his wife, Jean. His academic accomplishments laid a strong foundation for his influential career.

Tom began his professional journey with Xerox in Rochester, NY, then with Corning Glass Works in Corning, NY, relocating to Kernersville, NC in 1984 to join AMP/Tyco Corporation. Tom was the founding president of a National Stereolithography Users Group. He was a past President of the Board at PEC (Piedmont Environmental Center) in High Point, NC.

Tom always shared his warm smile and kind words with others. His blue eyes and smile lit up the room. He had a big heart for canine companions and supported many animal rescue organizations. Growing up in upstate New York, Tom immensely enjoyed snow skiing and taught his daughters how to ski.

He was always incredibly proud of his children and grandchildren and the legacy he left.

He had a strong interest in classic cars, enjoyed attending car shows and won many awards for his 1961 Austin-Healey Bugeye Sprite. Tom & Jean’s current dog (and Jean’s support dog throughout this), Austin, was found at a British car show in Asheboro 9 years ago and named after Tom’s beloved Bugeye Sprite. Tom loved watching car races in person and on television – especially Formula 1. He attended many races at Watkins Glen, NY while living there and recently he enjoyed going to VIR (Virginia International Raceway) to watch classic car races with his brother Dan and son-in-law Jeremy. Tom was very adept at viewing older, classic cars and knowing what the restored value would be. He enjoyed working on restoration projects with his good friends, Billy and Chris.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 48 years, Jean; daughters, Lynne Privette (Casey) of Durham, Jennifer Motsinger (Jeremy) of Oak Ridge; four grandchildren, Kaylin Privette, Ethan Privette, Claire Motsinger, and Savannah Motsinger; his brothers, Dr. Daniel Kerschensteiner and Gary Kerschensteiner (Gale); his sisters, Janice Albertsen (Peter), Sharon Ahlgren (Robert) and Lisa Papageorge; in addition to many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Sam Papageorge.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 2, 2023 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Gur Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 – 12:45 prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family extends a heartfelt ‘Thank You’ to the numerous family, friends and neighbors for their care and love during Tom’s final years.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed in Tom’s name to Animal Adoption & Rescue Foundation, Inc. (AARF), 302 Thurston Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, www.aarfws.org