Kernersville Christmas Parade

Get ready to immerse yourself in a whirlwind of festivity as Kernersville gears up for its highly anticipated annual Christmas Parade. With vibrant floats, lively music and the spirit of the season in the air, the town will come alive with celebrations and merry gatherings for this holiday season.

The Kernersville Christmas Parade is less than a week away. It will take place on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

