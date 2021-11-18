Kerner Road rezoning

Neighbors who live near a piece of property on Kerner Road that a developer is proposing be rezoned for a new subdivision continue to organize around their opposition to the project and plan to take their concerns to the Kernersville Board of Aldermen next month.

Tiffany Ramos, who has organized meetings, online petitions and created a website, WeSayNoRezone.com, was more than a little surprised at how last week’s Kernersville Planning Board meeting and recommendation to approve the case unfolded.

For more, see the Thursday, November 18, 2021 edition.