Kellum

Surrounded by family, Stewart Kellum, peacefully closed his eyes on earth and opened them in Heaven on August 19, 2021. He was a remarkable man…loved by all who knew him, never met a stranger, and left most with a hug.

Stewart was a long-time member at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kernersville, NC. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus. Stewart was a member of the United States Air Force. He served as a security people dog handler guarding air planes in Germany. Stewart finished his career as a local truck driver. He loved playing and listening to music and writing poetry.

God welcomed him Home for a glorious reunion with his parents, Ralph and Doris and his brother Chris. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, two step-daughters, one step-son and their spouses, 7 grandchildren, one great grandchild, his sister and many nieces and nephews. Also, many extended family and friends who are saddened to say goodbye to a man who impacted them in so many ways.

The family will be accepting visitors at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 616 S. Cherry Street, Kernersville, NC 27284 on Thursday, August 26 at 10:00 am. Followed by a mass at 11:00. A burial service will be held immediately after the mass at Mt. Gur Cemetery, followed by a reception at Holy Cross Salesian Hall.

In lieu of flowers please send donation to Trellis Hospice, Holy Cross Catholic Church or the Kernersville YMCA.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.pierce-jeffersonfuneralservice.com or in person at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral and Cremation Services, 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284.