Juneteenth Celebration

The Town of Kernersville will host the community’s inaugural Juneteenth Festival on Saturday, June 18 at Harmon Park, commemorating the date on which all Black Americans living in the United States received their freedom and independence.

Kernersville Alderman J.R. Gorham has been part of a committee meeting since mid-April to plan Saturday’s celebration. He was joined in the effort from Mayor Dawn Morgan, Town Manager Curtis Swisher, Kernersville Parks and Recreation Director Ernie Pages, Senior Pastor Mike Gehring of Main Street United Methodist Church and Pastor Keith Vereen of Providence Baptist Church. For more, see the Tuesday, June 14, 2022 edition.