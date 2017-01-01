Judge increases bonds

The two men charged with a shooting at Kermit’s Hot Dog House in Winston-Salem that injured the Walkertown fire chief and a civilian customer on March 25 appeared in district court on Friday for review of their current bonds, according to Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill.

Elijah Stanton is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of discharging a weapon into occupied property, both felonies.

Stanton’s original bond was set at $150,000 secured.

Kristan Allen is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill Inflicting serious injury and one count of discharging a weapon into occupied property, both felonies.

Allen is also charged with two counts of trafficking in fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance, also felonies.

Allen’s original bond on all charges was set at $500,000 secured.

The Forsyth County District Attorney's Office requested that the bond in Stanton's case be increased to $1 million secured and Allen's bond be increased to $2 million secured, citing the danger that both defendants posed to the community, should they be released pending trial.