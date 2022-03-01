Jordan

Daisy Irene McNeill Jordan, 91, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

A native of Biscoe, NC, Daisy was the wife of 48 years to the late Perry Chester Jordan and the daughter of Zenas Alexander McNeill and Annie Lee Kennedy McNeill, both deceased. Daisy was a long-time, faithful member of First Baptist Church of Kernersville. She taught Children’s Sunday School as well as preschool at the Church Child Care Center. She loved playing Scrabble with friends and family. She was an avid Tar Heel basketball fan and loved her poodles, Brandie and Jordy. Daisy’s family and church family were the center of her world.

Survivors include her daughter, Lynn Jordan Kelly and husband, Jeff of Kernersville, NC; grandchildren, Michael Kelly and wife, Loree, Kristen Allen and husband, Eric, Ben McPherson, and Jenna McPherson; and great grandchildren, MJ Kelly, Beckett Allen, Lakelyn Kelly, and Declan Allen.

In addition to her husband and parents, Daisy was preceded in death by her daughter, Leigh McPherson; sisters, Alma Stewart, Edna Parsons, Iris Thompson, and Faye Campbell; and brothers, Levis McNeill, and Dalton McNeill.

The family will greet friends from 6:00PM to 7:00PM Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 11:00AM Friday, March 4, 2022 at First Baptist Church, Kernersville, NC with Dr. Stephen Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Be Friendly Group at First Baptist Church, 401 Oakhurst St., Kernersville, NC 27284.