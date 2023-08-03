Jones running for Town Council

Caroline Jones loves Walkertown and she wants to serve on the Walkertown Town Council in order to better serve her town.

Jones is running for two of the available seats on the Walkertown Town Council along with incumbent Wesley Hutchins. Incumbent Marilyn Martin did not file to run for Town Council this election year and incumbents Vernon Brown and Peggy Leight are not up for reelection until 2025.

“I grew up here and I moved back in 2008 to take care of my parents. They passed away and I decided to stay here. A lot has changed. It was a sleepy town and not much was happening when I grew up. When I grew up, it was not incorporated,” said Jones. For more, see the Thursday, August 3, 2023 edition.