KERNERSVILLE – Doris Joyce Schaefer Jones, 79, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023, at Kernersville Medical Center. Doris was born on February 14, 1944, in Essex County, NJ to Jacob and Ruth Shorrock Schaefer. She had worked for Dow Chemical and H & R Block, before her 26-year career with the IRS as an Education Specialist.

Doris was an avid bowler, participating in leagues in Greensboro and Kernersville. She loved to work in her flower garden and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and computer games. Christmas was her favorite holiday, and she made many memories with her grandchildren baking Christmas cookies.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley I. Jones, Jr.; and a stepson, Barry Jones.

Surviving are her daughter, Debra Jones; stepdaughter, Robin J. Woods (Joe); stepson, Wess Jones (Marianne); grandchildren, Adam Jones (Elizabeth), Laura Rosenhauer (Mike), Andrea Jones, Austin Jones, Cydney Hicks (Brandon), Kelsey Simonds (Neil), and Jared Woods (Raegan); six great grandchildren; sisters, Joan Madsen, Karen Sutton (Bob), and Gail Fulp; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 18, 2023, at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory with the Rev. Francis Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 17, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Memorials may be made to Kernersville Christmas Stocking Fund, 504 S. Main St., Kernersville, N.C. 27284. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com