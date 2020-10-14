Jones

Ronald David Jones, 80, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Wednesday October 14, 2020.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 2:00PM Saturday October 24, 2020 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Rick Carter officiating.

A native of Flint, Michigan, Ronald was the husband of 55 years to Janet Bates Jones and the son of the late Harold D. Jones and Ruth A. Jones. Ronald was a 1961 graduate of Xavier Uni-versity in Cincinnati, Ohio. After graduation, he served in the Army Reserves and went to work at Leaseway Transportation. He worked for Leaseway until retirement. Ronald was happiest spending time with his family at home and at the beach. He loved fishing at Hatteras Island and his two Golden Retrievers, Chelsea and Casey. Time spent with his grandchildren were his most treasured moments.

Survivors include her sons, David C. Jones and wife, Katherine Dalton Jones, and Stephen A. Jones and Sharon Lynch; daughter, Suzanne Jones Brookshire and husband, John W. Brookshire; grandchildren, Rachel Jones, Jack Jones, and Lukas Brookshire.

