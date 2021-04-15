Johnson & Johnson pause

Forsyth County officials announced Tuesday that it has paused all use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following guidance from the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.

The move affects distribution of the single-dose vaccine by the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health. Last week, there were reports of several individuals in Wake County who experienced adverse reactions after receiving the vaccine at a Raleigh vaccination clinic, but public health officials maintained that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tested and safe for use and a mass clinic planned for Saturday went ahead as scheduled.

