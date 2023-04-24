Johnson

Mrs. Dorothy Martin Johnson, 99, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 24, 2023, at High Point Regional. She was born on January 4, 1924, in Rockingham County to Avery Clarence and Ila Cobbler Martin. Dorothy lived in Kernersville for most of her life. She was a long-time member of Kerwin Baptist Church and was very active there when her health allowed. She worked for Burlington Industries and Archdale Manufacturing. Dorothy loved children and really enjoyed helping others. She loved her grandchildren and spent as much time with them as she could. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Luther Johnson; one son, Charles Kenneth Martin; three brothers, Thurman Martin, Floyd Martin and Gaither Martin; and two sisters, Ethel Reich and Ann Nelson.

She is survived by one son, James Ray Lackey (wife, Linda); 19 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; two sisters, Blanche Hastings and Ruth Vestal; and many special nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Dorothy will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 10:45 am prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.