Johnson

Kernersville- Mrs. Pearl Virginia Via Johnson, 75, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at her home. She was born on July 1, 1946 in Floyd, Virginia to Theodore Roosevelt and Zelma Dalton Via. Pearl was faithful member of Union Grove Baptist Church. She was a registered nurse and was very proud of that accomplishment. She loved to work on the farm with her animals, especially her goats. For years, Pearl was a volunteer with the Special Operations Response Team. She was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Pearl was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, James Milton Johnson; three grandsons, Matthew McAlexander, Jordan McAlexander, and Joshua Rowley; and one brother, Theodore Via, Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Lori Rowley (husband, Jeremy), Theodore “Ted” Johnson (wife, Bridget), and Michael Johnson; five grandchildren, MaryAnne Rowley, Kaitlyn Rowley, James Johnson, Will Johnson, and George Johnson; two great grandchildren, Piper McAlexander and Colson McAlexander and their mother, Kourtney; and three siblings, George Via (wife, Thelma), David Via (wife, Lois), and Lena Via Taylor.

A funeral service for Pearl will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Dr. Pete Kunkle officiating. Interment will follow the service at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 11:15 am prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or trellissupport.org. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.