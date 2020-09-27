Johnson

Pfafftown – Mrs. Christine Frances Parrish Johnson passed away September 27, 2020 peacefully at her home. Christine was born September 15, 1949 in Forsyth County to the late Vernon Arnold Parrish and Frances Lamar Parrish. Christine loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Her grandchildren were her life. Mrs. Johnson was a very sweet and loving woman who everyone loved. In addition to her parents, Christine was preceded in death by one brother, Eddie Parrish. Surviving are four daughters, Tina Long, Tonya Holder (Ted “Cowboy”) Christy Allen (Crystal) Cathy Allen, 13 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, two sisters, Deborah Beasley, Darlene Johnson, and two brothers, Calvin Parrish, and Robert Parrish. A graveside service will be held 2:30 PM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. Due to limitations for public gatherings, there will be no formal visitation. The family ask that dear friends stop by the Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel and sign the register book during the hours of 11 AM – 1 PM Thursday, October 1, 2020. Online condolences may be directed to www.hayworth-miller.com