The Körner’s Folly Foundation and the Town of Kernersville broke ground on the site of the new Visitors Center at Körner’s Folly, located at 411 South Main Street, on Saturday, February 25.
For more, see the Tuesday, February 28, 2023 edition.
John & Bobbie Wolfe Visitors Center
The Körner’s Folly Foundation and the Town of Kernersville broke ground on the site of the new Visitors Center at Körner’s Folly, located at 411 South Main Street, on Saturday, February 25.
Previous post: Casper
Next post: Construction costs