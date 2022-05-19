Jester

MARGARET STEVENS ANDREWS JESTER

Kernersville- Margaret Stevens Jester, age 95, went home to be with her Lord and family on May 19, 2022 at Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mom was born May 17, 1927 in Hope Mills, N.C. to the late Daniel Addison and Mary Ella Canady Stevens. Mom was a member of Colfax Baptist Church, where in her early years, she held many positions.

Mom loved working in her flowers. She was always seen watching Jeopardy and you knew not to call her between 7:30 – 8:00 pm because of that. Mom had a special place in her heart for an-imals. She was also an avid reader.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Andrew Jester, sisters Irene Davis and Eursala McDonald, two nieces and one nephew.

Margaret is survived by her two daughters, Sandy Stewart (Randy) of Stokesdale, N.C., Martha Blizzard (Phillip) of Hickory, N.C.; five sons: Gary Andrews of High Point, N.C., Kenneth An-drews of High Point, N.C., Danny Andrews of Mayodan, N.C., Richard Andrews (Danette) of High Point, N.C., and Morris Andrews (Kathy) of High Point, N.C. Grandchildren: Ashley Trox-ler, Brittney Ney, Kenny Andrews, Steven Andrews, and Samantha Andrews; step-grandchildren Aaron Blizzard, Jessica Poole, Charles Bowman and Brandon Bowman. Ten great-grandchildren, four great great-grandchildren, one nephew and two nieces.

A Funeral Service celebrating mom’s life will be held at 3:00 pm, Monday, May 23, 2022 at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Phil Kirkman officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge United Methodist Church cemetery in Oak Ridge, N.C. The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 2:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank all of the caretakers of mom, especially Zack (her sweetheart), at Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.