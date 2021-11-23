Investigation continues

The Kernersville Police Department (KPD) is continuing its investigation into the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy at Fourth of July Park on Wednesday evening, Nov. 17, but could not provide any new details into the tragedy on Monday.

“There is no new information that we can make available,” said KPD Officer Blake Jones on Monday afternoon. Jones said the investigation was active and, given the okay from the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office, further details would be forthcoming.

