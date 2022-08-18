Influx Care Facility

U.S. House Representative Kathy Manning (D-6th District), who represents Guilford County, roughly half of Forsyth County and all of Kernersville, had questions about the impact a soon to be opened Influx Care Facility (ICF) for unaccompanied minors might have on the local community. People in the area might have questions as well, and they are invited to send local community questions and concerns to: GreensboroPiedmontAcademy@acfhhs.gov. For more, see the Thursday, August 18, 2022 edition.