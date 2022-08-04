A Walkertown man has been indicted on federal charges for possession of child pornography and selling and distributing an obscene video involving a live animal.
The indictment against Timothy Lewis Blackmon, 43, was handed down in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina in Greensboro on June 25. A federal warrant for Blackmon’s arrest was issued the following day.
Indictment handed down
