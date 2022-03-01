IF:Kernersville

An annual women’s ministry known as IF:Kernersville returns to in-person this coming Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5, after being held remotely last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers have also announced a new location for the event. To register, visit https://watch.if2022.com/register/

Cost is $10 for a basic pass and $30 for an all-access pass and registration is required. Hours are 6-9 p.m. on Friday, March 4 and 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 5.

A light dinner will be provided on Friday evening. Continental breakfast and a crockpot soup lunch with salad will be provided on Saturday. Snacks and beverages will be available throughout the event.

For more, see the Tuesday, March 1, 2022 edition.