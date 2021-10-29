Hrabosky, Jr

Michael Joseph Hrabosky, Jr (Kernersville, NC) passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, October 29, 2021. Born May 4, 1962 in Johnstown, PA to Michael Joseph Hrabosky, Sr. and MaryAnn Hrabosky.

Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, Michael and Elizabeth Hrabosky, and Stephen and Mary Hruneny; his father, Michael Joseph Hrabosky Sr.; brother, Douglas Paul Hrabosky (married to Rachelle Marie Hrabosky). He is survived by his loving mother, MaryAnn Hrabosky; two children, Michael Joseph Hrabosky III (partner, Bryan David Rowland) and Abigail Leigh Hrabosky (fiancé, Henry Bruce VonBargen); sisters Karen Lynn Legath and Debra Jean Paros (married to John Francis Paros); and many nieces and nephews.

Michael graduated from Richland High School in 1980 and also received an associate degree from Erie Business College shortly after. Michael served in the U.S. Army for 11 years (1988-1999) and was a very proud veteran. Michael loved to spend his time gardening and finding new recipes to cook. He was a lifelong Oakland Raiders, New York Yankees, and Miami Hurricanes fan and loved to attend and watch sporting events with his children. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kernersville, NC.

A memorial service for Michael will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Deacon Francis Skinner officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at 1990 Fordham Drive, Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304 or make a purchase from the Til Valhalla Project to honor fallen heroes at www.tilvalhallaproject.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.

A service in Johnstown, PA will also be held for Michael at a later date.