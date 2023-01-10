East Forsyth graduate H.D. “Buzz” Hemmings makes a bold claim with the title of his recently completed book “How I Became the World’s Greatest Private Eye.” However, while he had an admittedly short career in the business, he makes a pretty compelling case for this in the novel.
For more, see the Tuesday, January 10, 2023 edition.
How I Became the World’s Greatest Private Eye
