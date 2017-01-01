House fire

The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department (KFRD) was dispatched to the 200 block of Beaucrest Rd. on a house fire on Friday, February 19 around 11:24 p.m. The first engine arrived within a few minutes to find heavy flames visible from a single-story residence, according to a KFRD press lease. The occupants were able to successfully escape without harm, according to fire officials.

Fire crews promptly began fire suppression measures, with the fire being brought under control

at 11:55 p.m.

The KFRD was assisted by the Colfax Fire Department, Piney Grove Fire and Rescue, Forsyth County Fire Department, and Forsyth County Emergency

Services.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or fire department personnel. The cause and origin of the fire is currently under investigation by the Kernersville Fire Marshal’s Office.

The total estimated damage is $30,000