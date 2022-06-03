Horne

Tammy Lee Horne, 52, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at Hospice, High Point.

She was born December 31, 1970 in St. Louis, MO to Vicky Brown and the late Thomas Gilham.

In addition to her father, Tammy was preceded in death by her daughter, Brittany, and her sister, Tracy. In ad-dition to her mother, Tammy is survived by her husband, Michael, daughter, Shelby, 5 siblings, and 4 grandchil-dren.

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, 401 Oak-hurst St., Kernersville. Family will greet guests at 10:00 AM in the Narthex of the Sanctuary.