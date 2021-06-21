Hoots

Mrs. Sandra Ingram Hoots, 65, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born in Forsyth County to the late Frank Ray and Annie Myrtle Fulton Ingram. Mrs. Hoots graduated from High Point University in 1996, Summa Cum Laude, Jr. Marshall, Who’s Who, and Alpha Chi. She retired from Sara Lee/Leggs with several years of service. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and a former member of Goodwill Baptist Church. Surviving is her husband, Mark Hoots; son, Matthew Hoots; brother, Gerald F. Ingram (Kathie) of Statesville and a nephew, Brad Ingram of Columbia, SC. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Al Fausch and Rev. Francis Smith officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to On Wings Like A Dove, PO Box 557 Clemmons, NC 27012 or to Solus Christus, PO Box 416 East Bend, NC 27018. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the Hoots family.