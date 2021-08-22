Hooker

Billy Roger Hooker, 75, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away peacefully Sunday, August 22, 2021, after a brief battle with COVID-19.

A native of Forsyth County, NC, Billy was the son of the late Willie Hooker and Daisy Price Hooker and was married to Doris Hogan Hooker who subsequently followed her husband in passing on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

Billy worked for RJR Tobacco Company until his retirement.

Billy is survived by his son, Keith Hooker and wife, Linda of Kernersville, NC. He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Sharon, and her daughter, Kelly.

A private memorial service celebrating his life will be held Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel. A private inurnment will follow at the Union Cross Moravian Church Columbarium.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Union Cross Moravian Church, 4295 High Point Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107.