Honeybee Festival

The 48th annual Honeybee Festival is buzzing around town once again and will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19. The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Fourth of July Park, located at 702 W. Mountain St. The festival is free to attend.

This local event is expected to bring almost 8,000 people from around the Triad throughout the day of the event.

The festival will have over 100 vendors, food trucks, handmade crafts, kids’ activities, baked goods, non-profits, commercial businesses, honey and much more.

