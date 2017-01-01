Home Grown Arts Festival

The 9th Annual Home Grown Arts Festival is going to be held on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Harmon Park from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“The Home Grown Arts Festival is an event for area crafters to share their handiwork. All items exhibited and sold at this event must be a vendor’s original handcrafted work,” said Kathie Boglovits, 2023-24 president of the Kernersville Arts & Crafts Guild (KACG). “The sale of commercial products is not permitted and direct sales companies are not allowed. It is a smaller version of the Arts & Crafts Show at Kernersville’s Spring Folly.”

