Home Grown Arts Fest

The Kernersville Arts and Crafts Guild (KACG) will once again hold its annual Home Grown Arts Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Harmon Park from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This is the second year the KACG will hold the event at Harmon Park. There will be about 35 arts and crafts vendors at the festival this year, as well as two food trucks, including one selling sweets. For more, see the Tuesday, September 20, 2022 edition.