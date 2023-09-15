Holleman

Stephen Edwin Holleman peacefully passed away at his home in Kernersville, North Carolina, on Friday, September 15, 2023. He was born on August 19, 1947, in Forsyth County, North Carolina.

Steve worked from an early age as a bicycle newspaper boy and grocery bagger, where he learned the values of responsibility and hard work. He carried those lessons with him as he pursued his education, graduating from North Forsyth High School in 1965 and later earning a degree from North Carolina State University in 1969. Steve then spent his career serving the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools as a Transportation Supervisor and the Director of Student Assignment for 37 years.

Steve’s commitment to service extended beyond his career with the school system; he generously dedicated his time and energy to volunteer work. Notably, he served as a Volunteer Firefighter with the Belews Creek Fire Department for an impressive 25 years. He was also passionate about his 29 years of military service, retiring from the U.S. Army Reserve as a Master Sergeant. Additionally, he enjoyed volunteering as a trainer for the Carolina Thunderbirds hockey team.

In addition to his career and volunteer work, Steve had a wide range of hobbies and interests. He enjoyed woodworking, cooking, camping, fishing, and hiking on the Appalachian Trail. He also loved solving crossword puzzles and reading the newspaper from front to back every day. Forever a fan of Wolfpack sports, Steve was a devoted supporter of NCSU, often attending home football games.

Steve’s true happiness resided in the company of his beloved family. He shared 54 years of marriage with his wife, Carol Hastings Holleman. Together, they built a life of cherished memories filled with love and travel. Steve was a loving and devoted father to his three children: Jennifer (husband Jeff Allen), Jeffrey (wife Audra), and Julie (husband Mike Tate). His grandchildren also held a particularly special place in his heart, bringing immeasurable joy to his life. Kaitlyn Tate, Henry Holleman, Matthew Allen, Anna Leigh Holleman, Emily Tate, Hannah Allen, and Maggie Tate are blessed to have had Steve as their Papa.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, Walter Holleman Jr., his mother, Doris Fulcher Holleman, and his sister, Patricia Holleman Ozimek. Their memories will forever be cherished by those who loved them most.

A graveside service will take place on September 23, 2023. The service will commence at 11:00 AM at Love’s United Methodist Church located at 3020 Main St in Walkertown, NC.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to First Baptist Church of Kernersville, 401 Oakhurst St., Kernersville, NC 27284

The family wishes to thank Medi Home Health & Hospice of Lexington and Home Instead of Winston-Salem for their love and devotion to Steve.

Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com . Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.