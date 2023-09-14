Holder

Mr. Ellery Eugene “Gene” Holder, 85, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Thursday, September 14, 2023.

A native of Kernersville, NC, Gene was the son of Ellery Matthew Holder and Pearl Elizabeth Libas Holder, both deceased.

Gene Holder and the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce go together like Peanut Butter and Jelly, as Gene would say. Gene always had that bright smile on his face, a joke and a picture to share of the history of Kernersville. Mostly the picture of the gentlemen selling his wares with a goat pulling a cov-ered wagon. He also brought us gifts; megaphones, walkie-talkies, kitchen utensils…anything he thought the Chamber could use. The Angel Pen was a large part of his ministry and would bring to those he cared about.

Gene was instrumental in the success of the Music at Twilight series. His skills with music and electron-ics allowed for top talents with high level acoustics to entertain 100’s of people on Thursday evenings in the summer at Town Hall Courtyard.

We could always count on Gene to assist with the Kernersville Christmas Parade. He would assist with guiding the parade to begin. When he moved to Gateway Place he took pictures.

Kernersville Spring Folly civic organizations continue to enjoy a water source because of Gene’s gener-osity in building a water spigot that attached to the hose at Town Hall. His smiling but firm face was a staple at the entrance of the live bands. He took his position seriously and didn’t let anyone by that wasn’t in the band.

We will never forget Gene.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Bruce.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM Thursday, September 21, 2023 at the Lewisville Baptist Church Cemetery, 125 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville, NC 27023.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shepherd’s Center-Kernersville, 636 Gralin Street, Kernersville, NC 27284.

