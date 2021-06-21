Holder

Rachel Ann Swearingen Holder, 82, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Monday, June 21, 2021.

A native of Statesville, NC, Rachel was the wife of 64 years to Samuel S. “Sam” Holder and the daughter of the late Wiley Thomas Swearingen and Earlene Messick Moss.

Survivors include her husband, Sam of the home; son, Mark Holder and wife, Michelle of Kernersville, NC; grandchildren, Matthew Holder, William Holder, and Christopher Holder; and daughter-in-law, Pam Holder.

In addition to her parents, Rachel was preceded in death by her son, Micheal Holder; sister, Mary Elizabeth Swearingen; step-father, Robert C. Moss; and half sister, Diane Romero.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 12:00 p.m. Friday June 25, 2021 at Kerwin Baptist Church with Rev. Daniel M. Hawtree, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will greet friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Well Care Hospice, 5380 US-158, Suite 210, Advance, NC 27006.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Well Care Hospice for their compassion during this difficult time and making it possible for Rachel to be at home with her husband and family.