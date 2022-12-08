Hodgin

August 3, 1946 – December 8, 2022

Shirley Shore Hodgin departed this life at Spring Arbor of Greensboro on Thursday, December 8, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was 76.

Shirley had battled Alzheimer’s for 12 years, but the horrible disease never took away her sweetness and the loving spirit that endeared everyone she met to her, even those who only knew her in the final years of her journey.

Born in Greensboro, NC, Shirley was the second youngest of five children born to Charlie and Mary Shore. She graduated from Sumner High School in Greensboro in 1965 and went on to the Radiologic Technologist Program at Moses Cone Hospital. She married her high school sweetheart, Andy Hodgin, on December 21, 1966, while he was on an eight-day leave from the U.S. Marines. After finishing her studies, she joined him on the Camp Pendleton base in Oceanside, CA, for the final year of his service. They then drove back across the U.S. to settle in their hometown.

Shirley worked at Moses Cone Hospital and then took time away from her career to raise her two children, Andrea and Brian. As with all things, she fervently dedicated herself to helping others, serving on the PTA at their schools, in various capacities including President. She returned to work part-time as an X-ray tech and in medical billing at Piedmont Orthopedics and Southeastern Orthopedics as her children reached their teens.

A long-time member of Centre Friends Meeting in Greensboro, Shirley was the person others in her family looked to for strength, guidance and support. She spent much of her time driving loved ones to doctor’s appointments or on errands, taking care of friends, knowing exactly the right time to step in and provide the assistance that was most needed.

She fiercely loved her grandchildren, retiring so she could keep her grandson, Wes, at home for the first year of his life. She managed to create many happy memories with them before Alzheimer’s robbed her of the ability to call them by name.

Always positive and compassionate, Shirley looked at Alzheimer’s as a blessing if it helped her to help others. That’s the way she lived her life…as the strong stalwart for so many.

Shirley lived the last 18 months of her life at Spring Arbor of Greensboro among an absolutely wonderful group of loving staff, fellow residents and their family members who visited. Her private caregiver Yana Hargett ushered her through her final few months with the grace that Shirley had shown so many in her life. Shirley’s family is beyond grateful to the loving kindness and excellence of the AuthoraCare (Hospice) staff and is indebted to the many people who have helped us along her journey with dementia.

Music became a cornerstone of joy for Shirley throughout her Alzheimer’s. Staff at Spring Arbor called her the “Human Jukebox” as she sang along to every song she heard. The many musicians who visited, especially music therapist Robin Gentile, made magic in their interactions with her.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Mary Shore, and her older brothers, Gary Shore and Forrest Shore.

She is survived by her husband of almost 56 years, Andy Hodgin and their two children; daughter, Andrea Hodgin Osborne, and her husband, Jay, of Raleigh; and son Brian Hodgin and his wife, Danitta, of Thomasville; along with four grandchildren, Wes Hodgin and Gracie Hodgin of Thomasville, Alicia Osborne of Raleigh, and Emily Osborne Almeida of Durham. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Harris, and brother Don Shore, both of Pleasant Garden, as well as numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, all who loved her dearly.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 16, from 6:00-8:00pm at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel (6000 Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27407). A celebration of life will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, December 17, at Centre Friends Meeting (325 NC 62 East, Greensboro, NC 27406) in Greensboro, with interment to follow in the Meeting House Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AuthoraCare Collective, 2500 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405.

Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com