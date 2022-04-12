Hoague

Msgt. James W. Hoague, Jr. USAF Ret., 88, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away at his residence Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

James was born on January 2, 1934 in Portland, Maine. He was the son of Capt. James W. Hoague, Sr. and Anna L. Dupuis Hoague, both deceased. James retired from the U.S. Air Force after 21 years of service prior to owning AAA Dental Lab in High Point, NC. He married his wife, Ruth M. Reardon, on February 18, 1956.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth of the home; three daughters, Theresa L. Hiatt and husband, Dean, Linda S. Chadwick and husband, Michael, and Rebecca L. Stone and husband, Rocky; one son, James A. Hoague and wife, Deborah; one sister, Janet F. Jewett; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his daughter, Anna M. Long.

A member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, James was active in the Weavers of Comfort and in the office. He was also a volunteer at the Crisis Control Ministry of Kernersville.

The family will greet friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Monday, April 18, 2022 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with a brief prayer vigil beginning at 6:00PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2:00PM Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Kernersville, NC with Father Noah Carter officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Gardens Park Cemetery, High Point, NC.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Weavers of Comfort at Holy Cross, 616 S. Cherry St., Kernersville, NC 27284 or to the Crisis Control Ministry, Inc., 431 W. Bodenhamer St. Kernersville, NC 27284.