Hine

Pansy Weavil Hine of Kernersville departed this life for the next, on February 6, 2023. She was born on January 31, 1935, in Forsyth County, to the late Roy Arnold and Irene Swaim Weavil. After raising her family of three children with affection, hard work, and a sense of humor, she retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company in 1988, with 33 years of service. She was retired for an amazing 35 years, during which she returned to school to complete her high school diploma, traveled, volunteered with Meals-on-Wheels, and spent many hours having fun with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Through the years she was a member of the Church of Christ in Kernersville, the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Unit 55, in Winston-Salem, and the Red Hats in Kernersville. She enjoyed her family, bowling, going to concerts, and dancing, with her many good friends, through the years. She remained active as long as possible, playing Bunco and Poker with her very close friends, until the end.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Lawrence Weavil and Marshall Weavil, a sister, Nonnie Mae Bodenheimer, and many beloved friends and family.

She is survived by a sister, Betty Jane Beck; three children that love her dearly: Ginger Coleman (Tony), Wesley J. (Buddy) Hine, Jr. (Melanie), and Toni Graves (Mark); four adoring grandchildren, Tommy Coleman (Mollie), Chris Coleman (Trisha), Kelsey Byrd and Jacob Byrd; two step granddaughters: Katherine Flippin and Hannah Flippin; and seven great grandchildren: Tom, Tate, Camden, Alyssa, Turner, Lucas, and Elijah, in whom she took great pleasure.

Visitation will be Friday, 2/10, 1:00-2:00 at Pierce Jefferson Funeral Home on Mountain St. in Kernersville. A graveside service for family and close friends will be held after, at 2:30, at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Winston-Salem, followed by the burial. The family would like to thank the many wonderful staff members of Kerner Ridge Assisted Living and Trellis Supportive Care Walnut Cove/Stokes County, that provided her comfort in her last days. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, PO Box 863, 810-G South Main Street, Walnut Cove, NC 27052.