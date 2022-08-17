Hill

Jerry Lee “Jay” Hill, Jr., 53, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

A native of Forsyth County, NC, Jay was the son of Clara Faye King Tilley and the late Jerry Lee Hill, Sr.

Survivors include his mother, Faye Tilley and husband, Perry of the home; sons, Jayson Luther Hill, and Donald Fink; sister, Teresa Penland; brother, Eddie Hill; step-sister, Becky Brooks; step-brother, Tim Tilley and wife, Christy, Chad Tilley; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Jay was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Elizabeth Hill.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 1:00PM Monday, August 22, 2022, at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory Walkertown. The family will greet friends from 12:00PM to 1:00PM Monday prior to the service at the funeral home.

