Hill

Daniel “Danny” Reece Hill, 63, of Kernersville, NC passed away on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 at his residence.

Danny was born on May 19th, 1958 in Muncy, PA to the late William Reno Hill and Eva Kathryn Hill of Muncy, PA. Danny worked for Freeman Realty, and was a member of the West Kernersville Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He was active in his ministry and loved to share his faith and hope of a better world to come. He never met a stranger and loved to talk with anyone. He had a wonderful passion for creation, particularly plants and gardening.

On October 25th, 1980 he married the former Cathy Lynn Laster who survives. In addition to his wife, Danny is survived by his children, Lindsey Anne Robison (Jordan) of Harrisonburg, VA, and Kaylee Danielle Herbert (Jordan) of Northwich, England; He is also survived by brothers, David Hill (Jane) of Mocksville, NC, Joe Hill (Karen) of Clearfield, PA, and sister Jeanette Paulson (Greg) of Kernersville, NC as well as many nieces and nephew. He is preceded in death by his brother Richard and sister Elaine.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday November 20th, 2021 at 2:00 PM via Zoom. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted on GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/d902482b