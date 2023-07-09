Hicks

Raymond Worth Hicks, 91, of Kernersville, NC, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Hospice in High Point, NC.

Ray was born, December 18th,1931 in the Vienna community of Forsyth County to Walter H. and Naomi Griffin Hicks. Ray served his country in the U. S. Army 7th Infantry Division during the Korean War. Ray was an outgoing person and never met a stranger. He retired in 1992 from self-employment and moved with his wife to Boiling Springs Lakes near the NC coast. They lived there for 18 years during which time, he worked at New Hanover County Library in Wilmington, NC when he wasn’t fishing or gardening. During this time, he also served two terms as the Boiling Springs Lakes Public Safety Commissioner. He loved spending time with friends and family as well as his pets, Garfield, Frankie, Max, Marley and Penny. Upon his return in 1980 to Kernersville, he occupied his time selling produce from his home where he congregated with both old friends and making many new friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 61 years Florence Marie Scott Hicks, his three brothers and one sister, Walter, Jr., John A., Charles E. and Lillian M. Hicks.

Surviving are four sons, Phil Mikles, Sr. (Lettie) of High Point, Steve Gunnell (Brenda) of Kernersville, Bill Gunnell (Janice) of Kernersville and Thomas Hicks (Melanie) of Kernersville; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, starting at 10:00 am at Midway Baptist Church in Jame-stown, NC, followed by a service at 11:00 am officiated by Pastor Charles Mustain. The burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park in Greensboro, NC.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 where his last days were made comfortable or to the Kernersville local VFW Post 5352, P.O. Box 792, Kernersville, NC 27284, since he was one of the founding members of Post 7999 in Oak Ridge, NC.

Also, the family would like to extend a deep heartfelt thank you to Helen Green and Debbie Johnson for their loving care during the last few years.

Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.