Hiatt

Carrie Smith Hiatt, 87, of Colfax, NC passed away peacefully Sunday September 27, 2020.

Graveside Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 11:00AM Friday October 2, 2020 at the Shady Grove Wesleyan Church Cemetery with Rev. Phil Kirkman officiating. The family will greet friends with a walk-through visitation from 10:00AM to 11:00AM Friday at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church.

A native of Colfax, NC, Carrie was the wife of the late Reid Hiatt and the daughter of the late Pat Smith and Blanche Crutchfield Smith.

Survivors include her cousin, Hilda Smitherman of Kinston, NC; nieces and nephews, Arnold Bolen, Catherine Bolen, and Nancy Bolen of Colfax, NC, Ralph Herring, Beth Davis, and Pat-rick Herring of Fort Wayne, IN, Martin Smith of Bremen, GA, Cindy Strickland and Karen Han-son of Douglasville, GA, and Kenny Strickland of Powder Springs, GA; and several other be-loved cousins.

In addition to her husband and parents, Carrie was preceded in death by her three sisters and two brothers.

Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shady Grove Wesleyan Church Cemetery Fund, 119 N. Bunker Hill Road, Colfax, NC 27235.