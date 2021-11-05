Hetletved

Ruth Violet Olson Hetletved went to heaven on November 5, 2021 at the age of 101 1/2. She was born on March 7, 1920 in Dawson, Minnesota to Carl L. and Tekla R. Olson.

Ruth believed that the secret to her long life was her firm faith in God and … Swedish coffee every morning. She was proud of her Scandinavian heritage -both of her parents were Swedish – and she decorated her home in yellow and blue colors. One of her favorite memories was a trip she made to Sweden in the 1980s.

Ruth’s family was her foundation. From her early childhood, she and her cousins would annually spend their summers at Cedar Lake Bible Conference Center, Indiana. As adults, five of the cousins bought cottages “on the grounds” and would spend their summers together. For over 80 years of her life, Ruth spent at least part (if not all) of the summer at the lake.

In 1942, she married Duane Hetletved shortly before he enlisted in the U.S. Army before World War II. She traveled around with him during his training stations before he served in the Pacific Theatre toward the end of the war.

Ruth loved baking and making strawberry jelly (especially when she could with her grandchildren). She loved games and was a fierce competitor at Canasta, UNO, The Game of Life and many others. She loved to talk about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was active in her churches throughout her life. She led Bible studies and women’s groups. She volunteered on church committees. She loved singing hymns and reading her Bible.

Even as her memory began to fade in recent years, she could still recall the stories from her early life – riding her bike 35 miles from Chicago to Cedar Lake, being an elocutionist (public recitation of poems and stories), working on the Magnificent Mile in Chicago, and driving herself to the DMV to get her license.

She is predeceased by her parents, her husband Duane, and her sister Mildred Jensen. She is survived by her daughters Susan Nelson (Stan) of Ohio, and Melissa Walters (Larry) of Kernersville, NC; her grandchildren Kristie Jankowski (Todd), Karie Maurer (Todd), Brian Nelson (Lindy), Eric Walters (Sandy), Jason Walters (Nina), and Tyler Walters (Hannah); and her 14 great-grandchildren- Danielle, Tyler, Christopher and Nathan Maurer; Aaron, Ryan, and Allie Jankowski; Brock Nelson; Grant and Macey Walters; Jackson, Harris and Hadley Walters; and Eli Walters.

The family will receive friends from 6:00PM – 8:00PM Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel.

The family will have a private graveside service at the Historic Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made in her name to Cedar Lake Ministries at Box 665, Cedar Lake, IN 46303 or at www.cedarlakeministries.org