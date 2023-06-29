Heritage Farm Park groundbreaking

Oak Ridge recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for Heritage Farm Park, a 62-acre park that will provide a variety of recreational options for the citizens of Oak Ridge and the surrounding area.

This is a $5.36 million project. According to Oak Ridge Town Manager Bill Bruce, construction is expected to take approximately 15 months.

When completed, the park will include an ADA (American Disabilities Act) accessible playground, picnic shelters, restrooms, paved parking, a perimeter trail, an amphitheater and a dog park. Two new athletic fields will also be unveiled, although the fields won’t be available for use until 2025 when playing surfaces have fully matured. Future construction plans include tennis courts and a basketball court.

