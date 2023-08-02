Hendrix

Mrs. Hazel Lee McCollem Hendrix, 94, of Kernersville, NC, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, August 2, 2023. “She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue” -Proverbs 31:26. Born in Winston-Salem, NC to John Robert and Leola Vestal McCollem, both deceased, and wife of the late Roy Lee “Badeye” Hendrix.

Hazel and her husband were self employed in the Kernersville area for several years. Both were longtime members of the Cathedral of His Glory in Greensboro where Hazel served in their Prayer and Women’s Ministries. She enjoyed gardening and birdwatching. One of Hazel’s favorite scrip-tures was Psalm 91.

In addition to her husband and parents, Hazel was preceded in death by 6 siblings; a daughter, Brenda Grubbs; and a grandson, Joshua Brown.

She is survived by four daughters, Carolyn Roberts (Joe), Kathryn Brown, Cindy Higgins (Randy), and Debbie Rayfield (Randy); ten grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and three siblings, Ralph McCollem (Carolyn), Jane Holt, and Ann Reavis.

A graveside memorial service celebrating Hazel’s life will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, 530 Dobson Street, Kernersville, NC 27284. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in her name. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Friends and family may offer online condolences at www.hayworth-miller.com.