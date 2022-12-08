Hedrick

Kernersville – Mr. Rondell “Ronnie” Eugene Hedrick, 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at his home. He was born on November 10, 1944, in Davidson County to Edgar Eugene and Maxine Black Hedrick. Ronnie was part owner of Gene’s Construction Company in Kernersville. He loved fishing, especially for flounder in the Chesapeake Bay. Ronnie also enjoyed deer hunting at the Piedmont Sportsman’s Club in Montgomery County where he was a member for 58 years. He was also a member of Triad Saltwater Anglers. He served as treasurer for both organizations. Ronnie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who will be deeply missed by those who knew him.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Judy Zimmerman Hedrick; daughter, Tammi Hedrick Britt; two stepsons, Danny Briggs (Deborah) and Jeff Briggs (Beth); five grandchildren, Madison Britt, Hunter Hedrick Britt, Lauren Briggs Henderson (Jake), Alexandra Briggs, and Emma Briggs; three great grandchildren, Linley Henderson, Laney Henderson, and Lowen Henderson; two siblings, Dawn Roberson (Mike) and Gary Hedrick (Sandra); and four nieces.

A celebration of life service for Ronnie will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research at pancan.org or to 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.