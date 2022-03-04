Hedgecock

Colfax- Mr. Steven “Steve” Dale Hedgecock, 72, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at Kernersville Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born November 6, 1949, in Forsyth County, the son of Rossie and Era Hill Hedgecock. He was retired from RF Micro Devices after 20 years of service and had also worked at H.E. Crawford. He was a member of the Piedmont Saddle Club and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Steve enjoyed horses, camping, fishing, gardening, boating and “shooting the bull.” A generous family man who thought of others first, he was a “yes man” to his grandchildren. He always appreciated the simple things in life. He was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Frankie and Ricky. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Debbie Hedgecock; his three children, Tammy Coulter (John) of Kernersville, April Rogers (Gary) of Greensboro and Andy Hedgecock (Sherri Cagle) of Belews Creek; his four grandchildren, Cody, Taylor, Brooke and Aaron; and his three sisters, Vickie Shelton, Sherry Clodfelter and Carol Elzinga. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. A Celebration of Steven’s Life will be held immediately after the memorial service at Gypsy Road Brewing Co., Kernersville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a Veteran’s or Children’s organization of one’s choice in Steve’s name. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com