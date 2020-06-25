Studies are beginning to show that for some, the affects of COVID-19 are not limited to a patient’s lungs and can have long-lasting impacts, even on the heart. Although it was previously thought that young people might be immune, the medical community is beginning to see signs that they’re not.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 29 & 30, 2020 edition.
Health impacts
