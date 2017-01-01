Haw River Road speed sign

The Town Oak Ridge has installed a permanent digital radar sign on Haw River Road located east of Apple Grove Road in Oak Ridge heading toward Stokesdale to help slow drivers as they approach the more residential portions of the road. The radar sign will indicate a vehicle’s current rate of speed along with the posted speed limit.

NCDOT’s speed and traffic analyses done earlier this year revealed that higher speeds were most prevalent in the largely non-residential areas west of Linville Road and that drivers typically slow down to an average of 45 mph as they approach residential areas of Haw River Road.

