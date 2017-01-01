Haunter tours

If you like a good ghost story around Halloween or stories of history from simpler times, you’ll want to take part in the third annual Haunted Kernersville, a walking tour in downtown Kernersville.

Tickets are available now, with tours scheduled for October 22, 23, 29 and 30 from 7 – 9 p.m.

The event is a production for Krossroads Playhouse, who will be leading tours while dressed in period clothing. Funds from the walking tours benefit both the Kernersville Museum and Krossroads Playhouse, both nonprofits.

For more, see the Thursday, October 21 edition.