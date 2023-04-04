Harward

Patricia Lee Orr Harward, 86, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

A native of Atlanta, GA, Patricia was the wife of 66 years to Jimmie William Harward and the daughter of Eugene Lawson Orr and Sybil Lee Griffith Orr, both deceased. Patricia was a member of the Virginia Wingard United Methodist Church, Columbia, SC. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Patricia was an avid Florida Gator Fan and enjoyed Saturday college football games.

Survivors include her sons, Craig Ashley Harward and wife, Lisa, and Richard Scott Harward, Sr. and wife, Donna; daughters, Cheryl Elizabeth Belue, Valerie Lynne Richmond and husband, Kevin, and Stacey Anne Harward; grandchildren, Laura Porche and husband, Timothy, Rev. Kayla Harward, Daniel Harward, Carly Harward, Richard Scott Harward, Jr. and wife, Eleanor, Emily Elizabeth Johnson and husband, David, Rodney Lee Williamson, Jacqueline Elizabeth Murillo and husband, Angel, Jessica Elaine Thompson and husband, Caleb, and Turner Ray Richmond and wife, Catie; great grandchildren, Timothy, Margot, and Ethan.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 11:00AM Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Main Street United Methodist Church, Kernersville, NC with Dr. Michael J. Gehring officiating. The family will greet friends in the commons area of the church immediately following the service. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Greensboro, NC.

Friends and family may offer online condolences at www.piercejeffersonfh.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation at www.arthritis.org