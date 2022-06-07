Hart

KERNERSVILLE – James “Jim” Boyd Hart, Sr., 82, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Jim was born on May 24, 1940 in Forsyth County to John Alexander and Annie Mae Hart. Jim proudly served the United States in the Air National Guard. He was a man of diverse interests and talents– from being a career welder, a private investigator, bail bondsman, motorcyclist, and plant horticulturist. Jim loved spending time with family and friends, especially sharing good music and good jokes.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Lynn Hart.

Surviving are his wife, Diana Hart; his son, Boyd Hart, Jr. (wife, Tammie); two grandsons, James Boyd “J.B.” Hart, III (wife, Jessica); and Seth Hart (wife, Emily); three great grandchildren, James Hart IV, Asher Hart and Jack Hart; one sister, Sue Stafford; four brothers, Glenn Hart, Jerry Hart (wife, Sandra), Tom Hart (wife, Louise) and John Hart (wife, Jenell).

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Mt. Gur Cemetery with Pastor Dwayne Young officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 20, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com