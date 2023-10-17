Hart

KERNERSVILLE – Sandra Bodenheimer Hart, 81, passed away on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at her home. Sandra was born on September 30, 1942 in Forsyth County to the late William and Marion Everhart Bodenheimer. Sandra grew up in the Union Cross area, and was a 1960 graduate of Glenn High School, earning the honor of Valedictorian. It was there that she met her husband, Jerry Hart. Sandra loved to read – It was not uncommon for her to start multiple books at the same time. She enjoyed collecting knick-knacks with hearts on them. Her most favorite movie was “The Wizard of Oz”. Sandra had a 19-year career with Integon, starting as a file clerk and advancing to the Assistant Vice President. After Integon, she served as the Assistant Vice President of Dunn & Bradstreet before retiring.

Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Jerry Hart; one son, Jeffrey Hart; one sister., Linda Cagle; and a special granddog, affectionately known as “Tess the Mess.”

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 22, 2023 Sedge Garden United Methodist Church with Pastor Dan Hester officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. prior to the service in the Church Sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.

